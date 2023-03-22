EWSD — EWSD is searching for a new director of transportation following the announcement that director Jamie Smith will leave his role for a new position at the University of Vermont.
Smith will continue his work through the end of this month. Afterward, one of the district’s transportation dispatchers, Mike Frisbee, has agreed to serve in Smith’s place while the district searches for a permanent replacement.
The start date for the role is marked “immediately.” The application can be found here.
Smith’s departure from the department comes after seven difficult months for the district’s transportation department with not enough bus drivers to serve all of the students who need the service.
The effects of the bus driver shortage reach across the nation, and the EWSD school board has since taken steps to try to fix the issue with new school start times.
“Smith has been instrumental in shaping and developing EWSD’s student transportation system, often amidst many challenges from the pandemic to industry-wide staffing shortages,” the district said in a March 22 statement.
Smith joined the district in 2018 right after the merger of the Essex, Essex Junction and Westford school districts. In his time with the district, Smith oversaw transportation contractors, hired and coached drivers and bus aides, developed bus routes, managed bus incidents, and drove students on special transportation routes.
“From the very beginning, Smith was the perfect person to lead EWSD’s transportation efforts. Every day he leveraged his years of experience in public transit, along with his deep commitment to our students and families, to give the best our system had to offer,” said Brian Donahue, EWSD chief operating officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.