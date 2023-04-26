EWSD — To align its curriculum with its equity policy, the Essex Westford School District will be using “person first” language in its fifth grade health lessons, instead of “boy” or “girl.”
“Person who produces sperm” will replace “boy,” “male” and “assigned male at birth.” “Person who produces eggs” will replace “girl,” “female” and “assigned female at birth,” according to an April 20 email to Founders Memorial fifth grade parents and guardians.
The coded language is used to be more gender inclusive. “Person first” language is a way of referring to someone that the district strives to use as best practice.
“This is designed to be LGBTQIA+ affirming, and a guide to supporting all students in understanding their own bodies without separating students by identified gender,” Superintendent Beth Cobb stated in an April 26 press release.
EWSD uses a health program for students in grades K-8 called The Great Body Shop. The program aligns with the district’s equity policy and the K-8 Vermont Agency of Education Health Standards.
The program guides the district’s instruction of puberty/growth and development through methods that ensure the instruction is inclusive of all EWSD students.
“This means that the instruction will not associate puberty with any identified gender but rather be clear about the differences in bodies and how that changes the experiences of puberty,” Cobb states.
The district’s April 20 email was posted on Twitter by Erika Sanzi, a resident of Rhode Island who is director of Parents Defending Education, a conservative group which works to “reclaim schools from activists promoting harmful agendas.”
The story was then picked up by Fox News, an outlet notorious for perpetuating homophobic and transphobic narratives.
In the article by Fox news Sanzi is quoted referring to the district’s lessons as “dehumanizing.”
“The Great Body Shop is a comprehensive health education curricular resource that is developmentally appropriate, culturally sensitive and medically accurate,” Cobb stated.
The Great Body Shop is aligned with the National Health Education Standards, the National Sexuality Education Standards, and many state standards, including Vermont’s. Its primary purpose is to provide families and students with the knowledge and skills they need to make healthy life choices, Cobb states.
The unit will take place during the last few months of school, focusing on physical and emotional changes that happen during puberty and the students will briefly be introduced to the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems.
