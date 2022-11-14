EWSD — On Nov. 7 Center for Technology Forestry students helped Essex Parks & Recreation with wetland restoration this month. They planted shrubs to help stabilize the base of the slope, in a buffer closest to the wetland at Pearl Street Park.
featured top story
EWSD Center for Technology students help Essex Parks & Recreation with wetland restoration
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Reporter Today newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
-
Essex police log: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
-
Home tour of the week: a cute single level $329,000 ranch in Essex Junction
-
2022 General Election results: CHI-22. CHI-23 and CHI-24
-
The Rotary Club of Essex will sponsor a senior holiday lunch at Champlain Valley Expo
Currently in Saint Albans
32°
Mostly Cloudy
35° / 29°
6 PM
32°
7 PM
31°
8 PM
31°
9 PM
32°
10 PM
31°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2022 Essex Reporter, 281 North Main St., St. Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.