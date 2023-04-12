EWSD — The preliminary results for Essex Westford School District’s election are in. All ballot items passed. Over 66% of voters supported the fiscal year 2024 budget for the school district.
EWSD budget passes, the rest of the school district's preliminary election results here
KATE VANNI Staff Writer
Written By
Kate Vanni
Staff Writer
Kate Vanni
