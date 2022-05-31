ESSEX — The EWSD Board Member Selection Committee interviewed candidates May 31, during executive session for the open seat on the school board.

The committee is doing so without releasing any information besides the names of the candidates. The Essex selectboard, which was supposed to consult with the school board on the selection, voted to abstain themselves from the process last week.

An Essex Town seat on the school board is open due to the May 3 resignation of Elizabeth Cady, a former board member who was surrounded in controversy.

The applicants for her seat include Jemima Talbot, Megan Humphries and former member Al Bombardier, according to a May 31 email to the Reporter from school board chair Erin Kennedy Knox.

The applicants’ interviews will be held in executive session in accordance with Vermont state law under Title 1 § 313. (3), which states that boards may enter executive session for the appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee.

The committee will call to order at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night and immediately enter executive session, after which it will adjourn.

The selection committee is composed of five school board members who will conduct interviews with the candidates. After the interviews conclude, the committee will discuss their thoughts and then make an official recommendation to the school board, Knox said.

No other information about the applicants has been released, including their application letters.

The letters will not be made public because Knox said she didn’t see any sense in making their personal information public, and to her understanding the board has always followed this process.

“I almost look at it as they’re applying for a job with us. It’s not that we’re not trying to be transparent,” Knox said at a May 26 Essex selectboard meeting. “This is their personal information that they’re submitting for this particular position.”

Selectboard chair Andy Watts and selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin spoke up about the lack of transparency with the process during the meeting.

“It’s just rather unusual in the time that we are in, that it is such a closed door public position election,” Chamberlin said.

The selectboard has seen a number of re-appointments, Watts said. During each of them, the selectboard made all of the information public, including the interviews, but redacted the applicants’ telephone numbers and home addresses.

The selectboard was initially supposed to be involved in the school board decision because only three of the eight people voting on the appointee live in the district the appointee will represent, Watts said.

After Watts discussed how the selectboard could participate in the decision making process, selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury asked if the selectboard could remove itself from the decision entirely.

“Couldn’t we just authorize the school board to go ahead and we can stay right out of it…I’d rather not get involved in the decisions because they’re going to have to work with whoever they choose, we don’t as a board,” Hill-Fleury said.

Vice chair Tracey Delphia, a parent in the school district, did not feel the selectboard needed to have a voice in the decision and called a motion.

“I would move that the select board convey to the school board that we do not raise objections with any of the three candidates and that we recommend…the school board move ahead with their process as defined,” Delphia said.

The motion passed unanimously.

The selection committee will present their recommendation to the school board at an upcoming meeting, then the board will discuss and appoint one of the three candidates to the seat.