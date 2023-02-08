EWSD — In an effort to alleviate the school bussing issue, the EWSD school board is considering changing school start and stop times.
In a Feb. 7 school board presentation, “Change start/stop times to address transportation challenges” was listed in the district’s FY24 Budget Highlights. School board member Brendan Kinney asked what the plan was.
EWSD Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue planned for the board to discuss the “start and stop time” changes at its next meeting, Feb. 21, but provided a quick summary of the changes the district is considering.
The last time the district changed its start times was in spring of 2018 for the following school year.
“The purpose of these changes was to establish an aligned, research-based school schedule that maximizes learning for all, while also embedding collaboration time for staff,” a 2018 letter from Superintendent Beth Cobb and Donahue states. “We believe the format that will begin this fall accomplishes both, but at the same time we also realize this is still a work in progress.”
Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, EWSD parents and guardians have spoken up about their struggles with the current bussing system, which has included sudden route cancellations due to a lack of bus drivers. Changing the school start times could help fix this problem.
“What we did last time was we brought our younger learners [in] earlier and our oldest learners later – but we didn’t really move our oldest learners at all,” Donahue said.
The district is now looking to push the start times for older students back more to create a more significant gap between the pickup times.
The 2018 time changes resulted in the district needing about 23 drivers to optimize its transportation system.
They did not anticipate the bus driver shortage and the limited number of driving companies for the district to sign with, two major issues causing route cancellations. This school year EWSD has continuously struggled to fully cover the routes they have created.
“By moving a larger gap between our oldest learners and our youngest learners, as far as time, we can re-use and do double routes, which can bring our optimal driver number down to 18,” Donahue said.
Currently, there are EWSD students who arrive at their schools 40-50 minutes before the bell and students who are being picked up from the schools 40-50 minutes after the bell.
By changing the start times, students will be dropped off at school closer to the bell, and they will leave nearly right at the bell, which will lessen route times.
“The faster we can move kids from the classroom to their home, the less behavioral issues we have on buses,” Donahue said.
Behavioral issues are a big stressor that leads to low driver retention rates, EWSD transportation director Jamie Smith told the Reporter in November.
EWSD has seen a spike in behavioral issues with 450 reported issues this year.
“We’re hitting unbelievable spikes, with less buses,” Donahue said.
The conversation about changing school times was preliminary, just to answer Kinney's question. A more in-depth conversation will be held at the Feb. 21 school board meeting.
