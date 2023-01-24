EWSD — With great pleasure, the EWSD announces that Colleen Birner will continue as Summit Street School principal. The responses from all the surveys completed by family, staff and students were overwhelmingly positive and 'interim' will now be dropped from her title, effective immediately.
featured top story
EWSD announces Colleen Birner will continue as Summit Street School principal
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Reporter Today newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters
-
Essex High School student spotlight: Varsity girl basketball team captains
-
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
-
EWSD announces Colleen Birner will continue as Summit Street School principal
-
EWSD first annual operations appreciation week begins Jan. 23
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
Currently in Saint Albans
30°
Cloudy
34° / 28°
9 PM
29°
10 PM
27°
11 PM
25°
12 AM
21°
1 AM
20°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Essex Reporter, 281 North Main St., St. Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.