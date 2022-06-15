ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, EWSD has seen a 94% increase in voluntary staff turnover.
Before the pandemic, during the 2018-2019 school year, the district recorded 30 retirements and resignations of their estimated 457 licensed educators and administrators. The 2021-2022 school year recorded 69 departures of the 530 estimated staff.
Voluntary separations are when an employee leaves on their own accord while involuntary separations include temporary positions or employees the district decided not to renew, Deb Anderson, EWSD director of human resources, said at a June 14 school board meeting.
These staffing issues make it difficult for the schools to open smoothly and they also put pressure on support staff, EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb said.
“In the fall, the [low staffing] was extremely difficult,” Cobb said. “And last spring we were in situations where we had to close because we didn’t have staff to open.”
The schools still struggle every morning due to staffing issues and in the springtime people tend to take the day off which makes the issue worse, Cobb said.
These staffing issues are not limited to the Essex Westford School District.
“All over people are leaving the educational field. It’s been hard,” Cobb said.
Staffing challenges
Cobb has seen hardly any EWSD staff leave their district for a position in another district, except for a few who have received a promotion. Most people who leave EWSD no longer want to work in the education system.
The 2022-23 school year has seen 36 retirements or resignations of licensed educators and administrators as of June 9, Anderson said. The school district has made 47 new hires, five rehires and 39 reassignments.
Rehires occur when the school district hires back an employee who formerly left their position. Reassignments are when an employee changes from one position to another. When an employee is reassigned, their former position must then be filled.
In some instances, support staff are hired to fill in for one role but are then asked to fill many different positions, Cobb said. These support staff are then prone to leave.
Recruitment for paraprofessional educator positions is one aspect the district is struggling with the most, Anderson said.
Paras, or educational staff who are not licensed to teach, are specifically difficult to recruit for because they only have 189 paid work days a year, Anderson said. The paras also find they are not qualified to work with the specific behavior challenges students exhibit in some of the schools.
The district tries to meet the needs of their highest need students first, so paras can be reassigned to students they are not used to working with or they are sometimes assigned to lead a class they haven't worked with before, Anderson said.
Recruitment strategies
To combat the increased staff turnover, EWSD has created a list of strategies to recruit and retain staff, and strategies to attract new candidates to apply for the open positions.
The recruitment and retention strategies include increasing their hiring rate which helps the district stand more competitively in the market, despite already being higher among other school districts, Anderson said.
EWSD encourages existing staff to apply for higher-paid positions instead of hiring new people into the open roles, Anderson said. The district has currently promoted 16 staff members and they are looking to have other staff members grow professionally as well.
The district is also exploring expanding the tuition reimbursement benefit for paraprofessionals who are enrolled in a teacher or board-certified behavior analyst certificate program.
“We’re really wanting to develop our paras to become teachers because we are expecting there is going to be more vacancies for teachers,” Anderson said.
The district is looking to eliminate barriers that may keep people from applying for the open positions by moving away from the School Spring job search platform and opening the process up to Indeed or mailed and emailed applications.
Another recruitment method the district has pursued is using Handshake to directly reach out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have education programs and pursued targeted advertising with the Global Training Program.
Looking forward, EWSD plans to create an employee engagement survey so they can better focus their efforts.
