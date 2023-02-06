EWSD – Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School art teacher Tina Logan has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Tina Logan was nominated by Christine Miller, a parent of a student.
Logan is a talented, genuine teacher, and connects with her students in a special way. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it challenged her students’ mental health. Logan took it upon herself to offer art camps in the summer so children could have an in-school learning experience while socializing with other children in a safe manner.
Outside of the classroom, Logan is constantly researching new art methods to keep her students inspired. With her advice and guidance, students are able to navigate the high school’s art programs and forge their own path in life. Her goal is to create a sense of community for her students to feel supported and safe.
"Mrs. Logan is an exceptional educator that impacts your life like no other. I am wholeheartedly convinced that she deserves this honor. I am inspired by Mrs. Logan and in awe of her talents and passion," said Miller.
About LifeChanger of the Year
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.
(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
Make a positive impact in the lives of students
Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
Possess a proven record of professional excellence
Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.