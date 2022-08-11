EWSD — A couple of Essex Westford School District board members have been asked by local political organizations to engage in leadership roles. Unsure of what to do, they approached Chair Erin Kennedy Knox.
Knox brought these requests to the school board at its scheduled meeting, which fell on Aug. 9, the day of the primary election. Knox did not feel the decision in what board members are allowed to participate was hers to make alone.
“I thought this would be a good opportunity for us as a board to talk about what we expect from each other as board members in terms of participating in primarily political types of organizations and events.”
The first board member to speak on the issue was Brendan Kinney, who said he doesn't think the board can dictate each other’s personal and political activities. Instead, he said each board member should consider how their actions reflect on the board.
“It's incumbent on a board member to be very deliberate about separating their role as a board member from whatever political activities they may undertake, and that has proved problematic for us in the past,” he said.
Kinney told the Reporter after the meeting that he was referring to when Liz Cady was a member of the school board.
“She was also very active with local community groups in certain educational issues like Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter, so her involvement as a community activist and her role as a board member were sometimes in conflict,” Kinney said.
Cady, a Town of Essex resident, was elected to the school board on April, 13 2021 and resigned a year later after her actions garnered criticism from the board and the community.
During her time on the board, Cady published a commentary with True North Reports comparing the criticisms of those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to the experiences Anne Frank and the Jewish community faced during World War II.
“This commentary is by Liz Cady, a member of the Essex-Westford School District Board,” is stated at the top of the article in italics.
Before publishing the commentary, Cady also identified herself as a board member before she spoke against Critical Race Theory at town hall events in Rutland and Essex. At those events, she gave advice about how to approach school boards with concerns about critical race theory.
Seeing these actions as a conflict of interest, Knox and the rest of the board moved to create a code of conduct policy that is now in place today, which Cady abstained from voting on at the time.
Conflict of interests can be unavoidable for board members, Kinney said at the Aug. 9 meeting.
“People need to understand that’s a reality as a board member, no matter how you want to try to separate it, people see you sometimes first and foremost as a member of the school board,” he said.
School board member Marlon Verasamy echoed Kinney’s points, agreeing that in the public eye, the board members are seen as their titles first.
As the board spoke in agreement with each other about political involvement decisions falling on the individual, member Andre Roy felt a potential pitfall could be when members support candidates whose policies go against the school board.
“What are you really representing here, you’re endorsing a candidate that’s going to dismantle some things that are already in place [with the school board] and mandated by the state,” Roy said, speaking hypothetically.
Knox agreed with the points made by the board members and said there may be times when a board member needs to recuse themselves from a situation with the potential for conflict of interest.
“We’re obviously here to do a very specific job and … I want to minimize the distraction from the time from the board,” she said.
The board members may want to pursue their passions, but they need to draw a line between their seats and what they do outside of the board.
Kinney suggested “when in doubt, consult Erin,” as the most transparent policy for communicating possible conflicts, which Knox agreed with.
The conversation was concluded after board clerk Robert Carpenter spoke up to ensure the entire board had a common understanding of potential conflicts of interest and how to mitigate them.
“[So Erin won’t] have to police everything on top of managing everything,” Carpenter said.
Watch the full school board meeting here.
