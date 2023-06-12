EWSD — The Essex Westford School district board called for Gov. Phil Scott to enact H. 165, a bill that would make universal meals permanent in Vermont public schools.
The school board called on anyone opposed to the legislation to try living without access to regular nutritious meals.
“Attempt to meet expectations of your job and daily life while living within the criteria of food insecurity,” School Board Chair Robert Carpenter stated in a June 12 letter to the governor. “It is effectively impossible to achieve the same outcomes; which is why it is so heart wrenching that so many Vermont children and families are expected to do so.”
Essex Westford School District is one of the largest in Vermont. When the board — elected to represent all students and families — received overwhelming feedback from those voices in support of H.165, it unanimously decided to write to Scott.
“As elected officials like yourself, we have special responsibility to the most vulnerable in our community. We advocate for our schools, students and fellow communities across the state,” the letter states.
Essex High School sophomores held a press conference May 5 asking Scott to sign H. 165 into law. Previously, Act 151 provided free breakfast and lunch to students for one year following the aftereffects of COVID-19.
“Hunger and food insecurity are consistently listed as one of the key indicators of outcomes for children,” the district’s letter states.
Children from food insecure homes are twice as likely to experience poor health or hospitalization, and more likely to be diagnosed with mental illness. The effects of hunger aren’t isolated to the individual student outside of the classroom.
“Food insecurity is also linked to decreased attendance, minimized gains in reading and math, and reduction of a child’s chance of graduation,” the letter states.
These effects then ripple out to teachers, staff and other students, contributing to burnout and secondary trauma response due to the social consequences of hunger.
“As board members, we have heard about the gains in academic performance, school climate, peer engagement, student behavior and so much more when meals became temporarily accessible for all students,” the letter states.
Just as the negative effects of food insecurity ripple throughout the community, the school district saw the positive effects of universal meals ripple.
“The benefits of universal meals extend far beyond our children,” the letter states. “Strengthening families and our community support network enhances our wellbeing and economy through countless secondary measures. This includes supporting Vermont farmers, the backbone of our state and communities.”
In the letter, the district relates the impartial nature of funding other services such as utilities, books and buses, and how all students are served regardless of their economic background.
“We implore you to hear the voices of bipartisan Vermont families and the Vermont legislature in passing this milestone opportunity to strengthen our community,” the letter states.
The bill was delivered to Scott June 8, and he has until tomorrow, June 13, to make his decision. In the past, Scott has expressed concerns about how the bill would affect property taxes and therefore lower income families.
Funding for permanent universal meals would come from the State’s education fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.