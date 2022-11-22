ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Vt. community resource guide was initially created by Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Bridget Downey-Meyer, and has since been taken over by the Essex Lion's Club.
Scroll down to find find resources on food pantries that serve Essex, other food assistance, financial support and assistance, mental health, substance use, and disability help and COVID-19.
