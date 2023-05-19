ESSEX JUNCTION -- It looks like spring is upon us, which means that road construction season is just getting started.
Thankfully, the Reporter has you covered on what to expect on the roads this week. Read on to learn more about it!
Essex Junction
According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, also known as VTrans, Essex Junction has a busy week ahead.
Work on the second phase of the Crescent Connector project will involve flagged traffic and delays on VT 2A/Park Street near the Five Corners.
Sidewalk access and parking will also be restricted on the east side of the street between the two railroad crossings on 2A. Seek alternate routes if you can.
Colchester
On Interstate 89, drivers should expect to encounter rolling roadblocks between Exits 14 and 17 on weekdays between 6-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help with blasting operations for the Exit 16 diverging diamond interchange project.
Travelers should expect single lane closures along U.S. 2/7 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be occasional periods of stopping between 6 a.m.-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help with blasting, which should not exceed ten minutes.
During night time hours, drivers should expect lanes to close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. along U.S. 2/7. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.
Williston
There will be a long term lane shift project on U.S. 2 between Gregory Drive in South Burlington and Adams Drive in Williston. Drivers should be aware that flaggers will be present to allow construction vehicles to move in and out of the work area.
There is construction of a new park and ride in Williston on VT 2A that will mean one way alternating traffic will be required so anticipate delays.
