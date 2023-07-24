It's Monday already and time to hit the road. The Reporter has all you need to know about road construction in Essex Junction, Colchester and Williston.
Essex Junction
Work on the second phase of the Crescent Connector project has stalled, since the contractor has been called away to repair damage from the recent flooding. They are expected to start work again on Monday, July 31.
Railroad Street remains closed to through traffic and pedestrians should use the west side of Park Street between track crossings unless they are going to a business at 34 Park Street. The project is expected to be completed by November 2024.
A culvert replacement project will close Brickyard Road to all vehicle traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive until Sept. 1. There will be detour signs to identify alternate routes around the construction.
A waterline replacement project on Lake Street will close a 100-300 foot section of road on Main Street. The Densmore Drive and Main Street will also be closed until the project is planned to be completed in November.
Colchester
Expect single lane closures along U.S. 2/7 from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. north of Lower Mountain View Drive and South Park Drive to facilitate the construction of the Diverging Diamond project, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2026.
Williston
A park and ride being constructed south of I-89 Exit 2 will cause one lane of alternating traffic and delays on Route 2A from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall.
