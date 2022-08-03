ESSEX TOWN — On Oct. 1, licenses for cannabis retailers can begin to be issued in Vermont, and the state has made one thing very clear to municipalities: you cannot specifically regulate cannabis retail.
Darren Schibler, town planner, presented the option of a Cannabis Control Commission to the Town of Essex selectboard on Monday, Aug. 1. He also recommended the Town not adopt it.
After the State passed a law legalizing recreational cannabis, it moved to ensure this new Vermont industry would see success. One of the protections the state has in place is keeping the regulations close to the state and out of municipality control.
“The State does have a fairly extended amount of regulation on cannabis establishments … They've also very specifically limited municipal authority in this matter,” Schribler said. “So it [a town commission] seems more like a rubber stamp process.”
Towns do have the ability to vote to opt-in for retail sales, which the Town of Essex did on March 1, and to create a cannabis control commission
These commissions are similar to boards of liquor control, but liquor control is required in every town and cannabis commissions are optional.
“It's an option, and they have a fairly limited purpose and authority which is to issue local licenses strictly in accordance with criteria relating to local regulations,” Schibler said.
The only benefit of adopting the commission is the Town could potentially act quicker in shutting down establishments that violate local rules.
“But we already have processes set up in our zoning ordinance in our local or Town ordinances to deal with violations of those, so it seems like an extra layer of bureaucracy that doesn't necessarily benefit the community in any way,” he said.
Schibler made it clear that cannabis retail establishments must be treated the same as any other retail business with zoning regulations.
If the Town wanted to regulate the number of cannabis retails businesses in a specific zone, they would need to limit the number of all retail businesses in that zone by setting a maximum amount allowed.
“Those types of regulations are generally not very popular and hard to administer,” Schibler said.
Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury was concerned about the proximity of cannabis retail establishments to schools, but the state already does not allow the sale of regulated drugs within 500 feet of a school property.
The State also has strict regulations on how the businesses can market their products to ensure they are not marketed towards kids.
The Regulation of Cannabis Establishments document created by the State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board is 35 pages long and includes a very detailed set of regulations the retail sites must follow.
After Schibler answered all of the selectboard member’s questions, the board moved to accept the staff’s recommendations to not adopt a cannabis control commission in the Town of Essex.
