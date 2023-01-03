ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
featured top story
Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode
