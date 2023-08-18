ESSEX TOWN — Hunter Poquette, 21-year-old Essex Town resident was found passed out in a truck standing in traffic on Williston Road near the intersection of White Street Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
South Burlington police officers were called to the scene and the officers found evidence of drug use and impairment. Poquette was screened for impairment and found to be in possession of twenty bags of suspected heroin.
Poquette was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and felony possession of heroin, a press release from the South Burlington Police Department states.
Poquette was ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/18/2023 to answer to the charges.
