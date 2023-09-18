ESSEX TOWN — Among pie and cookie baking contests for Explore Essex, the Town is hosting an amateur photography contest with a theme of “Our Hometown.” Submissions are accepted until Sept. 25.
Judged by professional photographers and displayed at the ArtHound Gallery, the winner of the contest will receive $25, $50, $75 and a chance to win the People’s Choice ribbon.
Photo submissions must be 8x10 prints which can be made at CVS and Walgreens, or Green Mountain Camera in Burlington. Contestants should bring their print, a completed registration form, and a $5 entry fee to the Essex Parks and Recreation Office at 81 Main Street.
