ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex has been gathering community member’s perspectives on what the future of Essex should look like for the 2024 Town Plan.
Town board and committee members have been attending neighborhood meetings since Jan. 4 to engage with community members on what their vision is.
“This is an exciting time for the Town of Essex to launch fresh new plans for the future,” the Town newsletter states.
The Town Plan is made up of goals and actionable steps to help the community reach their vision for the next eight years of Essex’s future.
Those who missed the previous meetings can still relay their thoughts at the below meetings or fill out a feedback form here.
Jan. 12 | 10 a.m. | Uncommon Coffee, 19 Essex Way
Jan. 12 | 6:30 p.m. | Essex Country Club, 332 Old Stage Rd #2515
Jan. 14 | 2 p.m. | The Fort Ethan Allen Museum, 11 Marcy Road
“This is your opportunity to share your ideas and suggestions about what you like and even don’t like about Essex and help shape our Town’s vision for the future,” the Town website states.
The last Town Plan, made in 2016, can be found here.
