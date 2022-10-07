ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction are at a standstill over the Tree Farm property and how it should be managed.
The two municipalities met in a joint meeting Sept. 28 to discuss the soon-to-expire lease on the Tree Farm property, a set of recreational fields in. The two main points of contention were how long the lease should be extended for and how the property should be managed at the end of the lease.
With the current lease set to expire Dec. 31, the municipalities were running out of time to decide what to do with the property.
After a couple hours of discussion and an executive session, the municipalities agreed to a three-year extension of the lease with a decision about municipal management within two years.
The property is currently managed by the Tree Farm Management Group, a third party created to manage the property when the Town and then-Village bought the property from the State of Vermont. A third party was selected at the time because the two municipalities did not have the capability to manage the facility.
“[The Tree Farm Group] was originally given a 10-year lease to oversee the management of the property, which they did for 10 years and then it was reauthorized again for a 10-year time period, which, well brings us to where we are,” City Council President Andrew Brown told the Reporter.
The Town wants the property to continue to be managed by a third party, while the City is advocating for municipal management. Neither municipality spoke about the pros and cons of either option during the meeting.
“I don't believe that we've come out and said as either a city council or jointly ‘These are the benefits of either.’ I have personal feelings about it. But I don't want to bias that,” Brown said.
All of the funds collected from the tree farm field reservations are put towards managing the facility, neither municipality collects those assets.
A majority of the conversations about the Tree Farm have taken place in executive session, which has led Brown to have a hard time remembering what the two municipalities have publicly revealed and what has been discussed behind closed doors.
The Town of Essex selectboard met Oct. 3 and discussed the Tree Farm agreement in regular session before moving to executive session.
During regular session, Town Manager Greg Duggan shared he is concerned about the standstill between the two municipalities, and he wondered what might happen if neither party can agree on what to do with the Tree Farm before the lease is up.
Duggan recommended the selectboard start conversations about what municipal management looks like and what third party management looks like with the city council in the next two years of their extended lease. This way they can truly understand what the best option is, he said.
These conversations would be made possible through language that signals a compromise between the two sides added in the agreement.
“I think if you lock yourself into one or the other and you and the city council are on different pages as to what the end goal should be, you're not going to get anywhere,” Duggan said.
Selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence and member Dawn Hill-Fleury attempted to discuss Duggan’s question, but Chair Andy Watts advocated for the conversation to happen in executive session.
The executive sessions have been introduced with Vermont law, which states that premature public knowledge of “the negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options” would cause a disadvantage.
