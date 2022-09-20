ESSEX — One of Essex’s own has won the U.S. Tennis Association of New England’s 2022 junior tennis provider of the year award.
Tammy Azur, tennis director at the Edge Sports and Fitness, received one of the association’s five distributed awards this year.
“Our annual awards are given to individuals and organizations who go out of their way to promote and develop the growth of tennis in New England, and Tammy is beloved by her club and community,” a press release from USTA stated.
At Edge Sports and Fitness, Azur is responsible for developing programming, overseeing staff, coaching at all levels, serving as a USTA tournament director, and working as the Junior Team tennis coordinator and coach where she led her JTT to USTA New England sectionals in August 2022.
Outside of her position at Edge Sports and Fitness, Azur serves on the USTA Vermont board of directors, sits as the co-chair of the Vermont State League Committee and is on the Vermont Junior committee.
“Tammy’s enthusiasm and energy brings countless Vermonters into the game every year, and without her, the state of junior tennis in Vermont would not nearly be what it is today,” the press release stated.
The other awards given out by the association include Diversity Champion, Organization of the Year, Community Tennis Association of the Year and National Junior Tennis and Learning Chapter of the Year.
These awards are USTA’s most prestigious annual honors, according to an email from James Maimonis, USTA’s manager of media communications.
The winners will be honored Nov. 5 at the USTA’s annual Tennis Weekend event in Framingham, MA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.