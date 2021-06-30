ESSEX JUNCTION — Tucked back behind the municipal office in the Five Corners, a narrow staircase leads to a world of fun for the town's teens and tweens.
The Teen Center on Lincoln Street, run by Essex CHIPS, is welcoming youth back this summer with new and exciting programming.
At the helm is Teen and Tween Center Coordinator Nancy Tessier, who took on the position just before the pandemic. She's thrilled to share the space and its educational opportunities with the community.
Drop-in hours
For the first time, the Essex CHIPS Teen Center is hosting drop in hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Teens and tweens in grades 4-8 are welcome to drop-in all summer long to connect with their peers and spend time in a safe and fun space.
Activities during drop-in hours are both structured and unstructured, Tessier said. Teens can play games with the group and take walks to Maple Street Park, but also play or read independently.
The space includes several rooms and offers air hockey, a pool table, foosball, a basketball net, arts and crafts, a piano and guitars, board games and puzzles, as well as age-appropriate video games and movies.
This summer, the center’s smallest room is being transformed into a science space with plants, fish tanks and on-going science experiments.
“The kids will have a space where they can take care of everything and learn some different things,” Tessier said. “I think it's really important for them to have ownership of the space and have control of what it looks like, and what they're able to do in here.”
The Teen Center is partnering with the Essex Westford School District’s free summer lunch program to provide lunch to kids while they are at the center. Healthy snacks are also available throughout the day.
Drop-in hours began last week, and though only two teens were there on Monday, by Thursday, seven had shown up. Tessier said the center’s three staff members, herself and two Americorps volunteers, can accommodate up to 15 kids a day.
Tessier wants kids to want to come to the center, for them to take the initiative and show up, without being dragged there by their parents.
“It's hard with youth; we want to reach them directly, but they are so young that we end up finding ourselves getting in contact with the parents,” she said.
A parent or guardian does need to sign a permission form ahead of their child showing up for drop-in hours. Permission forms can be found online or in the Teen Center’s stairwell.
Field trips, gardening, cooking and more
On Tuesdays this summer, Tessier is organizing field trips to “cool places in Vermont.”
She and volunteers will take teens for hikes at Stowe Pinnacle and Sterling Pond and to museums like the Shelburne Museum and Montshire Museum. Pre-registration is required.
On hikes, kids will learn basic hiking skills, like the philosophy of “leave no trace” and trail etiquette. Tessier is also supplying participants with disposable cameras and will teach some photography skills.
“It's not going to be super advanced, but I hope it will be fun and enjoyable to take photos and then have something to take home with them from the trip,” she said.
On Wednesday mornings, before drop-in hours begin, teens can help tend to the Teen Center’s garden from 10-11 a.m. at Essex Middle School. Transportation is available from the Teen Center to the school.
“We have four plots full of lettuce and kale and other produce to teach them how to grow food, but then also enjoy the experience of harvesting,” Tessier said.
On Wednesday evenings, the Teen Center hosts a popular virtual Chef’s Club from 4-5 p.m. Professional chefs join each meeting to teach youth how to cook.
Organized by the center’s AmericanCorps volunteers, Chef’s Club is inviting local chefs, particularly people of color, to highlight cuisines that youth might not otherwise experience.
Tessier, who has been the Teen Center's coordinator since 2019, is looking forward to the flexibility of a post-pandemic summer. More events will pop on the calendar as the summer progresses, and she encourages kids to let the center know what they are interested in.
