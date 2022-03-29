Essex High School in Essex Junction was the place to be on Friday evening, March 25, as Chittenden County 4-H Club members demonstrated their extensive knowledge of horses at the Chittenden County 4-H Invitational Horse Quiz Bowl.
In buzzer rounds, arranged according to age, the 29 participants answered questions on breeds and colors, anatomy, feeds and nutrition, health, reproduction, equine history and other horse-related topics. Points were awarded for being the first to buzz in with the correct response.
Placements were as follows:
14 and older: Chloe Barewicz, Jericho (first); Haileigh Demers, Essex Junction (second); Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford (third); Rosie Tylenda, Essex Junction (fourth); Allie Hoffman, Milton (fifth); Jillian Murdough, Essex Junction (sixth); Olivia Arnell, Jericho (seventh); Lillian Kasha-Hare, Milton (eighth); Emma Cater, Colchester (ninth); Logan Claypool, Milton (tenth); Tucker Murdough, Essex Junction (eleventh)
12- and 13-year-olds: Emma Sibley, Georgia (first); Adaline Ploof, Westford (second); Jack Tylenda, Essex Junction (third); Sydney Gorton, Milton (fourth); Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (fifth); Madeline Langlois, Westford (sixth)
10- and 11-year-olds: Ivy Lea-Simons, Shelburne (first); Paityn Paradee, Swanton (second); Chloe LaMarche, Starksboro (third); Evy Dorman, Underhill (fourth); Bailee Barlow, Williston (fifth); Katie Comerford-Joyce, Burlington (sixth)
8- and 9-year olds: Nora Cudney, Hinesburg (first); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (second); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (third); Nora Kidder, Cambridge (fourth); Aliyah Barlow, Williston (fifth); Josephina Kasha-Hare, Milton (sixth)
Serving as moderators for the event were Beth Demas and Jolene Fontaine, both from Jericho; Anna Keramaty Colchester; Martha Manning, University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator; and Faith Ploof, Westford.
To learn more about the 4-H horse program in Chittenden County, contact Martha Manning at (802) 524-6501, ext. 449, or martha.manning@uvm.edu.
