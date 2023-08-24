ESSEX TOWN — “It’s hard to believe, we’ve just barely finished 2023, and here we are talking about 2025,” Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said before opening the discussion for the selectboard’s financial year 2025 goals.
At the beginning of each budget season, the time when a municipality works on its budgets for the following fiscal year, the selectboard lists out the areas they would like to prioritize and focus on.
On Aug. 21, the selectboard began preliminary talks about the town’s municipal budget for July 2024 to June 2025. Essex residents will vote on the budget when it’s finalized in March 2024.
Among Selectboard members, there was a common interest in keeping the tax increase low, ideally 5%, and improving communications.
These are not new sentiments. Residents’ tax bills this year included a 22% increase, which board members have said they’d like to limit going forward. The board has also previously lamented a lack of community feedback and are seeking new ideas for engagement.
Below are the priorities each individual selectboard member voiced.
Andy Watts, Selectboard Chair:
-Keeping the tax increase close to 5%, or below
-Boat launch
-Utilities buried on Route 15 heading toward Mount Mansfield
-Potentially asking for a bond for the new building on 81 and 82 Main Street, the new property the Town is purchasing
-Developing a plan for the excess land of the new property the Town is purchasing
-A housing trust fund
-Pedestrian and trail improvements, connecting one side of the circ to the other
-Commissioning public art, potentially for the new municipal facility or for the Town’s new brand
-More interactive outreach with the public, possibly hold Town Meeting more than once a year
Tracy Delphia, Selectboad Vice Chair:
-Continue exploration of impact fees
-Are the Town’s fees priced appropriately for the benefit they offer and the staffing costs such as Indian Brook passes
-minimal tax increase
-Maximize the Town’s ability to leverage grant funding
-Town center designation
-Incorporating rescue items into the fire department budget where possible
-Capital budget, make sure the Town is budgeting enough to avoid the need to go out for bonding
-Increased communication
Kendall Chamberlin, Selectboard Clerk:
-Show the taxpayers that money has been moved to accounts that are higher interest-bearing
-Fundbalance, splitting it and putting some of the money toward capital expenses as opposed to just taxpayer relief
Dawn Hill-Fleury, Selectboard member:
-Wants to see an energy coordinator appointed, does not need to be a paid position
-Keep the tax increase as small as possible
-Sidewalks completed, updated, fixed
Ethan Lawrence, Selectboard member:
-Public Works
-Employment contracts
-Capital budget and five year plan
-Fee structure for out of town residents renting municipal buildings
