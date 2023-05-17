ESSEX TOWN — Six possible new logos for the Town of Essex were presented to the Selectboard Monday night, but none of the designs stood out.
Instead, the Selectboard will be sending all six designs out to the public for feedback on which ones they like, and if none, what aspects of the Town of Essex would they like to see represented in the logo.
Since Essex Junction separated from the Town, both municipalities are looking into their individual identities and how they can translate them to a logo and a new website. Essex Town created a committee made up of multiple departments, including fire, public works, recreation and the library to help create the logo design.
“Some common themes we were looking at were Town meets country, so houses and businesses with barns and plow fields, the mountains and the water representing Indian Brook, and the water tower,” public information officer Tammy Getchell said.
A successful logo design is one that’s recognizable in color, black and white, large or small, on a website or embroidered on a t-shirt. This means the symbolism should be clear, with limited details which could otherwise be distorted when the logo moves off the computer screen and into the real world.
The Town had some difficulty with the first graphic designer it was using for the project, Getchell told the Selectboard. The initial work was too detailed and small to be a workable logo.
“So we decided to shift gears and try doing this work in house,” Getchell said.
Getchell has been consulting with Robin Earl Designs who has been offering free consulting on the designs Town staff have worked on.
Essex Police Department, who still works with the City, and the Essex Free Library, who just paid for a new logo design, will be keeping their logo.
In order to keep a cohesive design between all the departments affiliated with the Town, the committee tasked with designing a new logo for the Town tried to incorporate the colors from those two logos into their new design.
“I guess I’m going to open up a can of worms here but I like the one the library came up with better than any of the ones that I see here,” Selectboard member Dawn Hill Fleury said. “I like it because it’s plain and simple, and it’s more inviting than what I see in the rest of these.”
The library’s logo was not paid for with Town funds and Getchell said it did not seem like the Library was looking to “give up their logo and their identity to the Town,” which is why the Town wasn’t looking to base their new logo off the library’s logo.
The fire department also said it “wasn’t interested in a rainbow look,” on the department trucks, which is what they believed the designs based off the library logo would do.
“I guess one of the really difficult things in all of this was meeting everybody’s wish lists,” Getchell said.
Selectboard member Ethan Lawrence also did not like the color used in the proposed designs, or the use of a circle, which he believed made the logo too similar to Colchester’s previous logo. Lawrence was also concerned the blue and gold being used was too similar to Essex High School.
“I like some of the ideas of the designs, I don’t understand the copy paste with the blue circle from the police department on all of the public works designs,” he said.
Selectboard Clerk Kendall Chamberlin suggested all six designs go to the public, instead of the Selectboard narrowing it down to three.
Hill-Fleury also asked why the water tower was important enough to be included in the logo designs. Looking at the design she couldn’t immediately tell it was the water tower
“We were looking at ‘what is something that identifies as Essex,’ and the tower was something that is not anywhere else, except for some place in Wisconsin,” Town Manager Greg Dugan said.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts, likes the “red barn” design for the color and plow fields, and the “town, tower and barn,” design.
Lawrence saw the “town, tower and barn,” option as an old farm with a city growing behind it. Lawrence really liked the Hinesburg and Stowe logos, in which he said he could easily identify the landmarks.
Resident Betsy Dunn spoke during public comment to say she thinks two identifying symbols for the logo could be Indian Brook and Chapin Orchard, which she feels everyone in the Town relates to.
The Selectboard then discussed images they associate with the Town including driving down the Route 15 corridor and watching the sun shine on Mount Mansfield with the snow on the trees, or crossing on to Route 128 and seeing a corn field with Mount Mansfield right behind it
“I don’t know if I could really give you what you’re looking for,” Getchell said as she explained why too many details won’t work for a practical logo.
Duggan suggested the town approach the public to ask which, if any, of the designs relate most to Essex Town. If none, should the Town staff make another attempt at designing the logo, and what symbols should be incorporated?
Watch the full meeting here.
For full resolution mock ups of the proposed designs click here.
