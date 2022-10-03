Town of Essex

The Town of Essex municipal office is backlit by the setting sun.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX TOWN — Essex residents will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the Town’s proposed public nuisance ordinance tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The major amendments include pulling the gun-specific noise ordinances, creating a new definition of public space and rearranging trash collection times.

Members of the public can join the public hearing over Zoom or attend the meeting in person at 81 Main St.

WATCH: the meeting will be live streamed on Town Meeting TV

JOIN ONLINE: Zoom Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060 or https://zoom.us/j/98785691140?pwd=WENqeFhITGVDS0Q5blROdkhuS3RkZz09

JOIN CALLING: (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060

Kate Vanni is a staff writer

