ESSEX TOWN — Essex residents will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the Town’s proposed public nuisance ordinance tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The major amendments include pulling the gun-specific noise ordinances, creating a new definition of public space and rearranging trash collection times.
To better understand the issues, read the following past coverage from the Essex Reporter:
What does ‘public’ actually mean? Essex selectboard works to define
‘I don’t think we should be adopting a cookie-cutter city ordinance’
Proposed Town of Essex trash ordinance sparks frustration in some haulers
Essex selectboard passes new public nuisance ordinance, excluding firearms noise
Members of the public can join the public hearing over Zoom or attend the meeting in person at 81 Main St.
WATCH: the meeting will be live streamed on Town Meeting TV
JOIN ONLINE: Zoom Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060 or https://zoom.us/j/98785691140?pwd=WENqeFhITGVDS0Q5blROdkhuS3RkZz09
JOIN CALLING: (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060
