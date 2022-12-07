ESSEX TOWN — Over nine weeks and approximately 200 hours later, the Charter Review Committee has fully revamped the Town of Essex’s charter, but the entirety of the revisions may not be approved until 2024.
The legal document, which establishes the municipality and lays out rules and regulations for its management and governance, must be edited and finalized by the Essex Selectboard, which it doesn’t think it has time to do completely.
The previously hard-to-understand document was edited for reorganization, clarifying of terms, removing inconsistencies and 18 proposed changes that are listed on page 22 of the selectboard agenda packet.
Of those 18 changes, seven were considered major policy additions by the selectboard. These additions were made at the request of town staff and community and committee members.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said he is apprehensive of the board taking on more work than it can feasibly complete, since there is still work to do on next year’s budget and the holidays are coming up.
“A lot of work went into this. The one thing I’m unsure of is whether we can get through this entire proposal in time to implement [all of] it,” Watts said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
In order to finalize the charter for Town Meeting on March 7, the selectboard must follow a timeline that includes a public hearing on Jan. 17 or Jan. 30. The proposed charter for the public hearing needs to be adopted on Jan. 3.
Given all the requirements and specific dates they must be met on, the selectboard needed to decide during its Dec. 5 meeting which parts of the charter they would like to be voted on during Town Meeting, and which parts they would like to save until 2024.
“The challenge the selectboard has tonight, is they have to warn a public hearing and you have to get specific enough as to what’s going to be considered at that meeting,” Town Manager Greg Duggan said.
Given the limited timeline the selectboard must follow, it felt it could not approve all of the changes on the charter in time for Town Meeting Day. Instead, board members selected a few of the seven policies added. The difficulty was choosing which ones.
The selectboard voted to warn a public hearing on the Town’s power to set fees, a standard of just cause eviction, recall of selectboard members, transition from a Planning Commission to a Development Review Board and a reorganization of the charter.
“Greg, this is a big lift,” Watts said, turning to Duggan before the vote.
The vote passed with three “yes” votes and two “no” votes from Watts and Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin.
“I think it’s too much,” Watts said.
All seven proposed policy changes are as follows:
Power to set fees
Just cause eviction
Recall of selectboard members
Local option tax
Transition to a development review board
Establishment of an energy coordinator
Creation of a commission of public safety
The proposed policy about the recalling of a selectboard member was introduced after a community member requested the selectboard create an avenue for a recall to be possible. The community member said if this was not dealt with they would petition the board.
“This gives us the opportunity to write the section ourselves rather than have it presented to us,” Watts said.
The priorities of each selectboard member differed. Selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence and Selectboard Vice Chair Tracy Delphia wishing to focus on power to set fees and recall of selectboard members. Chamberlin also wished to focus on recall of selectboard members.
Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury felt other policies were more important, but said the selectboard should focus on what the public cares about.
As the selectboard discussed how many changes they should focus on and which ones they should prioritize, Charter Review Committee members started to become frustrated with the conversation.
“I hear the logistical constraints, I’m a little disappointed because we were sort of reaching for more than one little change,” Alexis Dubief said.
Dubief spoke in favor of the selectboard addressing the Just Cause Evictions Policy over the Selectboard Member Recall Policy because evictions are situations community members are facing in real time, while a recall is not.
“I think you’re hearing a little bit of frustration,” Charter Committee chair Lauren Layman said. “We came in September…and when we heard what we had to do it was so immense, ‘Oh my gosh how are we going to do this?’ And we did it. So you’re hearing the frustration of why didn’t we know this in September.”
Layman continued to say she doesn’t think her, or the rest of the committee’s, frustrations should drive policy and if the selectboard decides a majority of the work needs to be addressed more comprehensively in the next year, she understands.
Charter committee member Bruce Post advocated for addressing the development review board policy because the Town already has experience with approving DRBs in past proposed charters with Essex Junction.
Chamberlin asked if it was possible to hold a special election earlier in the year so the aspects of the charter not included in the first round are not delayed for an entire year. Watts said this would cost money he isn’t sure he’s willing to spend.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.