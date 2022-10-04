ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance.
The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from the proposed public nuisance ordinance before they met Oct. 3 for a public hearing. Board members said the Town’s legal counsel found it would not hold up in court and could be unconstitutional.
The panhandling section had been included for six reasons, five of which related to public safety and one to preserving a certain standard of environment.
A clause had prohibited panhandling to protect members of the public from physical threats, injury, property damage, harassment, intimidation, violent crime and to ensure safe traffic.
In addition, the clause would have aimed to maintain “a safe, aesthetically attractive environment in areas designed to attract tourist revenue,” according to the proposed ordinance.
The selectboard’s removal of the panhandling clause does not make members of the public vulnerable to any of the above issues. The Town’s legal counsel said these are all addressed in the disorderly conduct section.
“We would still have that covered under [the disorderly conduct section] it just wouldn’t refer specifically to panhandling,” Lt. Robert Kissinger said.
Adopting the public nuisance ordinance will not create an influx in police response to issues around Town, instead it has the potential to limit them. As it stands now, the department must physically respond to any complaint. Once the ordinance is adopted, they will be able to refer to the document’s language and avoid unnecessary trips.
“If we had this ordinance, [we could say] thank you very much for calling us but there is an exemption for the chainsaw during these times,” Lt. Kissinger said to explain what would happen if a member of the public called about a noise complaint after the ordinance is adopted.
One of the main goals of adopting the public nuisance ordinance is to move away from criminal charges typically warranted from the act now dictated in the ordinance.
“[It’s] the philosophy of trying to shift away from you know, criminal charges and move towards you know, the ticketing process,” Chief of Essex Police Ron Hoague said.
The board supported the removal of the aggressive panhandling section, though selectboard clerk Ethan Lawrence used the decision to advocate for the removal of another section: public nudity.
“I’m just curious why you could beg for money but [you] can’t leave your house naked,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence felt the public nudity ordinance would deprive the Town of potential public nudist colonies or naked bike ride fundraising events.
The Town of Essex has had a public nudity ordinance since 1996, selectboard chair Andy Watts explained to Lawrence who thought it was a new addition.
No actions were made regarding the public nudity ordinance, or any complaints brought forward from the public, including specific measurements and language pertaining to the noise ordinance.
The selectboard will hold another public hearing on Oct. 17 so the public can comment on the changes made to the public nuisance ordinance.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the agenda here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.