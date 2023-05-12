Town of Essex

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX TOWN — The Selectboard worked through a list Monday night of desired goals and projects for the Town to prioritize for 2024. Each item was assigned “high, medium and low priority,” with some labels falling in between.

The list of priorities is a draft of the Town’s work plan. After receiving feedback from the Selectboard on which projects members would like to prioritize, the Town staff will make a usable and realistic work plan to be approved at a future meeting.

Among the 30 ranked projects and goals include union negotiations (high must-do), the Tree Farm Management Plan (high must-do), a redesign of the Town’s logo (high/medium) and planning for the future Senior Center and vans (low).

The items on the list are a mix of suggestions from Town staff, personal selectboard thoughts and ideas the selectboard has heard from the public.

High, must-do items are things the Town legally must complete by a certain date.

Throughout the Selectboard meeting, Chair Andy Watts continued to remind the board the discussion was meant to be a general ranking of priorities, not in-depth discussions on the individual issues.

Here is a simplified version of the prioritized goals and projects showing just the task and priority level assigned by the Selectboard.

Watch the full discussion on the work plan here.

Task

Priority Level

AFSCME Union NegotiationsHigh - MUST DO
Communications Union DistrictHigh - MUST DO
Decision on manager’s contract renewal (TBD by 4/1/24)High - MUST DO
Municipal complex - site investigation; cost estimates and payment methods for new facilities; timelines for construction, votesHigh - MUST DO
Tree Farm Management Planhigh - MUST DO
Boards/commissions/committees: transition from PC/ZBA to PC/DRBHigh - (maybe) MUST DO
Capital budget & 5-year planHigh
Logo redesignHigh/Medium
Connectivity of neighborhoods where right-of-way existsLow
I have heard requests for more recorded meetings to be posted on-line. Do we have/need a policy and/or additional funds/expertise to support this? (from Andy)Low
Revenue - understand possible revenue streamsLow
Review Tax Sale Policy, delinquent taxesLow
Revisit Fund Balance Policy. Give more back to taxpayers? Assign set % to capital? Same policy for water/sewer budget?Low
Senior Center and Senior Van - planning for the futureLow
Set goal for unrestricted amount in water/sewer budget, akin to 15% unallocated general fund balance (from 5/1/23 meeting); show revenue in w/s budgetLow
Trail networkLow
Do we have/need an updated Economic Development Plan (or is this now part of the Town Plan)? (from Andy)Low
Boards/commissions/committees: improve communication and goal-settingMedium
Boards/commissions/committees: revisit committee structure, membership requirements, etcMedium
Continue reviewing and pursuing proposed charter amendmentsMedium
Declaration of InclusionMedium
Identify building and facility needsMedium
Planning for future of emergency servicesMedium
Revenue - Consider pursuing new or updated revenue streams (impact fees, enterprise funds, etc.)Medium (some more important than others)
Departmental strategic plans (3-5 years); budget, staffing, capital, programs/projectsMedium/High
Boards/commissions/committees: make sure Community Advisory Board is started and supportedMedium/Low
Forest Management Plan for our parks and conserved lands (from Andy)Medium/Low
Revenue - understand revenue that Town receivesMedium/Low
Saxon Hill buffer managementn/a

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. Reach her at (802)-448-0253

|

