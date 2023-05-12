ESSEX TOWN — The Selectboard worked through a list Monday night of desired goals and projects for the Town to prioritize for 2024. Each item was assigned “high, medium and low priority,” with some labels falling in between.
The list of priorities is a draft of the Town’s work plan. After receiving feedback from the Selectboard on which projects members would like to prioritize, the Town staff will make a usable and realistic work plan to be approved at a future meeting.
Among the 30 ranked projects and goals include union negotiations (high must-do), the Tree Farm Management Plan (high must-do), a redesign of the Town’s logo (high/medium) and planning for the future Senior Center and vans (low).
The items on the list are a mix of suggestions from Town staff, personal selectboard thoughts and ideas the selectboard has heard from the public.
High, must-do items are things the Town legally must complete by a certain date.
Throughout the Selectboard meeting, Chair Andy Watts continued to remind the board the discussion was meant to be a general ranking of priorities, not in-depth discussions on the individual issues.
Here is a simplified version of the prioritized goals and projects showing just the task and priority level assigned by the Selectboard.
Watch the full discussion on the work plan here.
Task
Priority Level
|AFSCME Union Negotiations
|High - MUST DO
|Communications Union District
|High - MUST DO
|Decision on manager’s contract renewal (TBD by 4/1/24)
|High - MUST DO
|Municipal complex - site investigation; cost estimates and payment methods for new facilities; timelines for construction, votes
|High - MUST DO
|Tree Farm Management Plan
|high - MUST DO
|Boards/commissions/committees: transition from PC/ZBA to PC/DRB
|High - (maybe) MUST DO
|Capital budget & 5-year plan
|High
|Logo redesign
|High/Medium
|Connectivity of neighborhoods where right-of-way exists
|Low
|I have heard requests for more recorded meetings to be posted on-line. Do we have/need a policy and/or additional funds/expertise to support this? (from Andy)
|Low
|Revenue - understand possible revenue streams
|Low
|Review Tax Sale Policy, delinquent taxes
|Low
|Revisit Fund Balance Policy. Give more back to taxpayers? Assign set % to capital? Same policy for water/sewer budget?
|Low
|Senior Center and Senior Van - planning for the future
|Low
|Set goal for unrestricted amount in water/sewer budget, akin to 15% unallocated general fund balance (from 5/1/23 meeting); show revenue in w/s budget
|Low
|Trail network
|Low
|Do we have/need an updated Economic Development Plan (or is this now part of the Town Plan)? (from Andy)
|Low
|Boards/commissions/committees: improve communication and goal-setting
|Medium
|Boards/commissions/committees: revisit committee structure, membership requirements, etc
|Medium
|Continue reviewing and pursuing proposed charter amendments
|Medium
|Declaration of Inclusion
|Medium
|Identify building and facility needs
|Medium
|Planning for future of emergency services
|Medium
|Revenue - Consider pursuing new or updated revenue streams (impact fees, enterprise funds, etc.)
|Medium (some more important than others)
|Departmental strategic plans (3-5 years); budget, staffing, capital, programs/projects
|Medium/High
|Boards/commissions/committees: make sure Community Advisory Board is started and supported
|Medium/Low
|Forest Management Plan for our parks and conserved lands (from Andy)
|Medium/Low
|Revenue - understand revenue that Town receives
|Medium/Low
|Saxon Hill buffer management
|n/a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.