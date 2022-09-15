ESSEX TOWN — Following a year of deliberation, the Essex selectboard voted to pass the Town’s new public nuisance ordinance with one key amendment at the suggestion of Essex PD: removing the proposed firearm noise laws.
There are already existing Town and State laws specific to gun use, but when creating the new public nuisance ordinance, the selectboard asked for them to include additional regulations specific to gun-related noise.
Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague and Lt. Robert Kissinger initially complied with the request, but after more consideration, they recommended pulling the gun-specific noise ordinances and instead suggested the Town refer to the existing rules and regulations.
This decision was made to avoid another two- year discussion that would further put off the adoption of the entire public nuisance ordinance.
Regardless of what happens with the proposed public nuisance ordinance, the Town’s existing rules and regulations for gun use and firing ranges, which were officialized in 2019, will remain the same.
The main issue with a firearms-related noise ordinance is the Town allows for existing firing ranges to stay exempt from the effects of a potential noise ordinance, but there is no hard definition of what an existing firing range is.
“How do we define an existing range without people having to register with the Town?” This is the question Chief Hoague and Lt. Kissinger, who have been working on the ordinance for over a year, are trying to avoid as they anticipate it will derail the approval of the ordinance.
“To me, the board really has has a choice: either to exempt it altogether, like you’ve indicated, or do what we've written here, which is basically allow the state laws to [determine] what an existing range is, what is not and then make a determination if there is any complaint at that point,” Kissinger said.
Case-by-base gun noise complaints brought to the police department will be handled with the guidance from the state’s attorney, the Town’s legal council and if necessary could be decided by a judge.
Kissinger’s comment came after an hour-long discussion of the ordinance and was followed by public comment from Brad Kennison asking if the purpose of the meeting was to propose a firearms ordinance.
“If you want to have a discussion about firearms, we already had that and then spent nearly two years on it and most of these issues that you brought up were flatly rejected during the firearms ordinance hearings,” Kennison said.
Kennison said he did not see a need for a discussion of guns during the selectboard’s meeting on the public nuisance ordinance because the state’s laws already address what was discussed during the meeting.
Once the public comment period ended, the board considered what their next steps should be. Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury spoke in favor of moving forward with the ordinance.
“Given that we waited months for this to get done, and we've asked them to go back multiple times to fix it, I think we need to proceed,” Hill-Fleury said. “It is a public nuisance ordinance. Nothing to do with guns, the firearms ordinances are all separate.”
The board’s vote on the public nuisance ordinance passed 3:2 with selectboard clerk Ethan Lawrence, who initially attempted to abstain from the vote, and selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin voting ‘nay.’
This vote was not the final step for the ordinance. The selectboard will hold a public hearing for the ordinance on Oct. 3. Then, if there are no changes after the public hearing, the selectboard will adopt the ordinance.
Other amendments made to the ordinance since the last selectboard discussion on it include:
A new definition of public space to capture what the board was looking for in the previous discussion of the ordinance.
The definition now states “public space shall mean any indoor or outdoor space or area that is open temporarily or permanently to the public or general circulation of traffic or pedestrians; this does not include private residential property or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or public visitors within the Town of Essex.
Updated trash collection times
The ordinance now prohibits haulers from collecting between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., an hour difference from the previous 7 a.m. start time.
The new ordinance specifies the hours only apply to haulers working within 500 feet of a residential property.
Rearranging rewriting Table A
These changes were made to address clarity concerns.
Watch the full meeting here.
Read the agenda here.
