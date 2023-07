Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including Clinton and Essex counties. All of central and northern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow-moving shower and thunderstorm activity will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts from this afternoon and evening's thunderstorm activity could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with the stronger storms. Recent heavy rainfall has led to soil conditions across the region being completely saturated. The ground has no capacity to absorb heavy rainfall which leads to immediate runoff into creeks and streams and can cause renewed flash flooding. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Essex, west central Lamoille, northwestern Addison, south central Grand Isle, Chittenden and south central Franklin Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 307 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Colchester to near Kingsland Bay State Park. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Vergennes, Westport, Winooski, Monkton Ridge, Monkton, Westford, Monkton Boro, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax, Williston, Hinesburg, St. George, Starksboro, Milton, and Shelburne. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 72 and 103. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke for all of Vermont through midnight tonight. The 24 hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to occur within the Code Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. However, note that pollutant levels may occur in the code red or "unhealthy" range for all individuals on an hourly basis. Who needs to be concerned? Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers. What should you do? Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It's okay to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. If you have heart disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your healthcare provider. For additional information, please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website at https://dec.vermont.gov/air- quality/local-air-quality-forecasts