ESSEX TOWN — In honor of Susan McNamara-Hill’s seven years of service to the Town of Essex, the Essex Selectboard adopted a resolution of appreciation. McNamara-Hill’s last day with the Town was June 28. She is now the sole clerk and treasurer for the City of Essex Junction.
McNamara-Hill began training for the Town clerk and treasurer position in 2016 and was officially appointed for the Town of Essex in January 2017. Spanning seven years, McNamara-Hill served two municipalities before and after their separation.
“Susan has performed laudable service in managing all elections, vital statistics, required reporting and customer transactions during her Essex tenure,” the resolution states.
In 2019, McNamara-Hill led an effort to digitize land records, which created a more efficient process with an online index. These actions were particularly valuable during the pandemic, according to the resolution.
“Susan played a crucial role during the pandemic when clerks were often the only employees working in the office to answer customer inquiries and provide critical support to other departments that were working remotely,” the resolution states.
During her time with the Town, McNamara-Hill mentored many municipal employees and election volunteers who learned from her leadership and meticulous attention to detail.
“The Selectboard, on behalf of the staff and residents of the Town of Essex, hereby extend our most sincere appreciation to Susan McNamara-Hill for her commendable service,” the resolution states.
