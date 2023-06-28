ESSEX TOWN — With the recent separation of the City of Essex Junction and a continuous issue of empty committee seats, the Essex Selectboard discussed whether or not residency should be required for committee members during their June 26 meeting.
While “non-residency” could apply to any person who does not live within the boundary of Essex Town, a bulk of the discussion was around whether Essex Junction residents should be allowed to participate on Town committees.
Currently there are Essex Junction residents serving on committees for the Town. Conversely there are no Essex Town residents serving on Essex Junction committees.
The question of whether or not to bar non-residents from participating on Town committees was not up for vote. Instead, it was a general discussion the Selectboard had. The overall consensus was non-residents are okay, but residents are preferred.
Board member discussion
Among the Selectboard members, Ethan Lawrence was adamant about allowing non-residents to serve on committees, Clerk Kendall Chamberlin was adamant about not allowing non-residents, and Dawn Hill-Fleury, Chair Andy Watts, and Vice Chair Tracey Delphia were in the middle.
“I think it is a huge disservice to this town to kick off anybody who has served for this Town or wants to serve for this town and isn’t a resident,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence felt anyone who has the best interest of the Town in mind should be allowed to serve for the municipality.
Although this wasn’t how Lawrence felt when he was first introduced to the question, after thinking and listening to an Essex Junction resident interview that same night for opening committees, he changed his mind.
“If you want to serve for Essex, I see no harm in that,” Lawrence said.
Chamberlin disagreed.
“The truth is the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction are now two different communities, just like the Town of Jericho or the Williston,” Chamberlin said. “I really think that the residents of the Town should be on the committees, not non-residents.”
Chamberlin said if he tried to join a committee in a different municipality, such as Jericho or Williston, he would have a very difficult time getting appointed unless he was an expert, and if that were the case he would most likely be a non-voting member.
While he appreciates the service done by outside community members, he does not want non-residents serving for the Town.
“It takes away a lot of the question, If there’s ever any kind of conflicts or issues, if you have all residents, because you’re all in it together,” Chamberlin said.
The discussion on whether or not to allow non-residents to participate on committees followed the passing of a “declaration of inclusion,” which Delphia said was making the decision difficult for her.
“Now we’re talking about excluding people who want to serve for the betterment of our community,” Delphia said.
While Delphia prefers committees to be made up of residents, which she would like clearly stated, she doesn’t agree with setting a hard rule that states only residents may fill committee seats.
The place a person resides is not the only determining factor in how they interact with outside towns. Such is the case, for example, for Essex Town business owners who may live elsewhere.
“I don’t care where good ideas come from, bring me good ideas,” Delphia said.
Similar to Lawrence, Hill-Fleury was initially opposed to the idea of non-residents serving on committees, but after listening to her fellow Selectboard members she changed her mind.
Hill-Fleury said she was also not aware Ta-Tanisha Redditta, a co-chair of Essex BEST and member of the Town’s economic development committee, is a resident of Essex Junction, which she said “really changed my view of some things.”
She agreed with Delphia that she prefers the seats to be made up of Town residents, but she does not think there should be a hard-set rule. She would also like to give residents first choice.
“But, coming in tonight my biggest feeling was, ‘well the Village voted to separate from the Town, they don’t want anything to do with us so why are they applying to the committees?’”
Following the failed merger vote between the Town and City, 3,070 Junction residents voted to separate (88% of the vote) and 411 people voted no.
Lawrence reminded Hill-Fleury of this, which she acknowledged.
Watts brought up the difference between existing committee members and new appointments, making sure the conversation wasn’t solely centered around removing non-residents currently serving on committees, and said he is in favor of allowing non-residents to serve on committees.
Watts also brought up the instance of a South Burlington resident wanting to be on an Essex Town committee.
“It’s not always Essex Junction,” he said.
Community member discussion
During Public comment, two community members spoke: Betsy Dunn who was not in favor of allowing non-residents to serve on committees and Lorraine Zaloom who was in the middle.
Dunn said those who have expertise and are concerned for the wellbeing of the Town are free to attend committee meetings and speak as outside community members, but they don’t need to have voting power.
“For economic development a person could poach, if we’re looking at a person to come into the town ot the business and this person is from another Town and goes back to their group and says ‘you know they’re looking at that place over there you better see if they might want to come our way,’” Dunn said.
Zaloom spoke on the benefits of non-residents serving on a committee, such as Conservation and Trails, potentially bringing more traffic to the Town, though she wouldn’t want non-residents to serve on a commission such as the Planning Commission.
Watch the full meeting here.
