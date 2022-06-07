ESSEX — On Monday night, the Essex Selectboard discussed how to hold nonprofits who receive taxpayer money accountable without putting the Town at risk.
After Tammy Getchell, manager for Essex’s Human Services Funding program, presented FY22 funding recommendations for the program, Selectboard Chair Andy Watts voiced his concerns about a possible audit risk for the Town of Essex.
The Human Services Funding program accepts funding requests from nonprofits who support the “delivery of vital community services.” Since 1987, the Town of Essex has been allocating one percent of its total General Fund Budget to fund human service organizations.
In order to best allocate money to those who apply, the program employs a scoring system with a formula that awards applicants based on how well they score.
The guidelines Getchell presented state that nonprofits who receive a donation must provide a summary of the completed project no later than Dec. 31, or six months after receiving funds, or they cannot apply for funding in the next cycle, or until a report is received by the Town, Getchell said.
“I’m a little concerned about requiring or asking for a report like that and whether it exposes us to an audit risk,” Watts said.
If there were no documentation requirements from the nonprofits and an auditor asked the Town how the money given to the nonprofits was spent, the Town could say it was given to another organization and that would be sufficient, Watts said.
“But if we give it to an organization with an expectation that they’re going to spend it a specific way, we may need to prove that they spent it that way,” Watts said. “It’s very difficult to get outside organizations to provide documentation that’s legally acceptable to an auditor.”
Getchell said she felt Watts’ point was valid and if the board would like it to be changed she would understand.
The initial suggestion to collect the summaries of completed project work came from Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury, who was concerned about the large amount of money the Town is giving to organizations that they wouldn’t hear from again, she said.
“They are asking us for money to help the residents of Essex, but we never hear if the money that we’ve granted or given to them was actually used to benefit the residents of Essex,” Hill-Fleury said.
If the Town kept these guidelines, staff would need to do extra work to corroborate the reports sent by the nonprofits in case of an audit, Watts said.
“My concern is, these are taxpayer’s dollars, we’re trying to help the people of Essex and I need to find a way to make sure that they’re helping the people of Essex,” Hill-Fleury said.
Hill-Fleury proposed including a note along with the check mailed to the nonprofit that states “we would love to hear how these dollars were used.”
Town Manager Greg Duggan said he didn’t feel it was a question that needed to be answered during that Selectboard meeting. Instead, it can be a work in progress as the board figures out the best way to hold nonprofits accountable while protecting the Town.
“The Town Manager will revise and update the application and supporting guidelines in accordance to this policy and with focus areas approved by the Selectboard, when necessary,” the policy states.
After 20 more minutes of discussing the Human Services Funding Distribution policy, the Selectboard voted unanimously to pass the policy as amended during the meeting.
Following the presentation from Getchell, Essex Parks and Recreation Department Director Ally Vile presented the department’s program fund budget.
The intent of the presentation was to provide information on the budget, which the board would approve at a later date.
Other notable moments from the June 6 Selectboard meeting included the interviews of Betsy Dunn and Ken Signorello for the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee. Their appointments will be considered at a later meeting.
Dunn’s letter of intent can be found here, and Signorello’s can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.