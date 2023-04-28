ESSEX TOWN — The Selectboard approved a facilities use policy 4-1 on April 17, following initial conversations roughly six months ago when political organizations were told they weren’t allowed to use public meeting spaces.
The previous method of deciding which groups could and could not use public spaces for meetings and events was based on past practice shared through word of mouth instead of a documented policy.
This became an issue when the Town saw turnover in its staff and new employees were not aware of how things had been done.
“This policy is intended to help ensure that: the Town’s facilities will be well maintained and accommodating and will provide a safe environment; and the Town will be fair and consistent with all parties wishing to use its facilities,” the policy states.
Under this new policy, based on a model from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, political and religious organizations will be allowed to reserve and use public spaces for organizational meetings, but not for political or religious activities.
Spaces available for use include:
Town Offices Board Conference Room, max occupancy 66
Essex PD Conference Room, max occupancy 50
Memorial Hall, max occupancy 134
Sand Hill shelter, max occupancy approximately 60
These spaces are open to rent on a first-come first-serve basis when they are not being used for Town programs or by Town staff and commissions.
Any individual, group, business, or organization is allowed to apply to use one of the above spaces, though the facilities cannot be used by for-profit organizations.
The use of vaping devices is not permitted, as it’s difficult to discern what substance is in the vaping device. This is also stipulated in the Town’s personnel guidelines.
Selectboard member Ethan Lawrence was the one “nay” vote to the four “ayes.” Lawrence disagrees with the way the fees have been set for reserving the spaces.
Currently, use of the town hall and the police station is free for Essex residents while Sand Hill costs $45. Lawrence disagrees that residents should have to pay for Sand Hill, because they’ve also already paid taxes for that space.
Specifically, he feels non-residents should be charged to use the spaces in the Town office and the police department because they don’t pay taxes to Essex.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said the fees will be discussed at another date.
After a back and forth conversation between Lawrence and other Selectboard members at an April 3 meeting, Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia recommended the board accept the policy as it is so there is something in existence.
“I think we should go ahead and approve this as is so that there is something to refer to, to avoid those situations but come back and revisit,” Delphia said.
The Selectboard’s first goal is to have a policy to determine who can use the space, and how the space must be maintained. Then the board will revisit the fees and any other additional rules that should be added.
The facilities use policy is just a Selectboard policy; it’s not as big as a charter or ordinance change. This means changes made to the policy do not have to follow statute dictated procedures, allowing revisions to be made more easily.
The following is the fee schedule included on the last page of the policy adopted on April 17.
