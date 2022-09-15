TOWN OF ESSEX — “Dementia can take a lot of things from people, but the one thing it can’t take away is the moment we’re living in,” Bekah Gwozdz, director of community life at Maple Ridge Memory Care, said.
This is the message the Essex-based memory care team wants to deliver with a series of 50 black and white portraits taken of Maple Ridge community members whose lives have been touched in some way by dementia.
The portraits are a part of Inside Out, a worldwide project that works to help communities promote change for what they believe in. The platform is the largest global participatory art project, according to its website.
The subject of the project changes with each individual group who wants to participate. As of now there are 446,365 portraits associated with the project in 148 countries for 2,329 different group missions.
Maple Ridge decided to participate in the project to draw awareness to dementia and life beyond diagnosis. The facility wanted to pose a question to the community: “What do you want to make this moment?”
Unveiled Sept. 15 during national assisted living week, the portraits feature residents of Maple Ridge, family members and a few staff members.
“It’s really making it about our residents and the families because it’s not just the person with dementia that’s affected, it’s the whole entire community that surrounds them,” Gwozdz said.
The photos were taken by Dhyanna Lucia, a private caregiver for one of the Maple Ridge residents who does photography outside of the Maple Ridge community.
This was Lucia’s first time photographing any residents in Maple Ridge and she felt the experience of photographing the residents was fulfilling because of the relationships she has with them. Her pre-existing bonds allowed her to better capture their personalities in the photos.
“Capturing their photos is a way for me to preserve one moment, especially with the fact that they have dementia and they don’t remember the day I took them,” Lucia said. “To me this is a gift that I can give them.”
As the portraits were to be pasted to the ground, a few Maple Ridge residents were excited to help display their personal photos.
The portraits are held down by a wheat paste made of flour, water and sugar. The portraits will eventually fade away and before they are gone Maple Ridge encourages community members to come see the photos at 6 Freeman Woods, Essex.
