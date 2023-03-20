ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Rotary Club honored three local individuals for community service and their dedication to living the Rotary motto of Service above Self. The individuals were recognized at a lunch ceremony on Wednesday, March 15.
For the 13th year, the Essex Rotary Club partnered with local public service organizations to recognize one individual from each of the following organizations: Essex Rescue, Essex Junction Fire Department and Essex Police. Each recipient must exemplify Rotary’s Service Above Self criteria and demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service with an emphasis on personal service and helping others in our community.
Captain Richard Smith is the honoree from the Essex Junction Fire Department. He has been a member of the department for the last 14 years serving as both a firefighter and EMT receiving many awards and citations for outstanding service.
Capt. Smith is a full time Army National Guard member and holds the position of Commander HHC 86 th IBCT residing in Essex Junction with his wife Amy and son Tucker.
The recipient from Essex Rescue is Michael Strong. Strong grew up in Underhill, and graduated from MMU, attending college receiving his degree in criminal justice, and currently works for Global Foundries. He joined Essex Rescue in 2018, amassing an impressive 2100+ hours of service.
He has embraced his role as a mentor to new personnel joining the organization where he is reliable, committed, positive, professional and empathetic. Strong has his EMT certification, has risen to the level of crew chief and is currently working on his advanced EMT certification.
Corporal John Ruttenberg is the recipient from the Essex Police Department. Cpl. Ruttenberg has been a police officer with the Essex Police Department since 2000 and currently serves as the District Liaison Officer for the Essex Westford School District. Handling everything from disputes between students, truancy, crisis preparation and children at risk.
Cpl. Ruttenberg has demonstrated an extraordinary amount of compassion, knowledge and professionalism. Prior to this role, he spent many years in patrol, and in the Detective Unit at the Essex PD. Cpl. Ruttenberg has positively touched many lives in Essex in the last 23 years and continues to make a difference via his work with children and staff in the schools as an example of a professional law enforcement officer modeling the department values of courage, integrity, and respect.
