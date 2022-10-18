ESSEX RESCUE — The annual Essex Rescue subscription drive is soon to be underway.
Residents can expect to see mailings arrive as soon as the second week in November. The subscription program is a way for families in the Essex Rescue service area (City of Essex Junction, town of Essex, northern Jericho, Underhill and southern Westford) to control the cost of emergency medical services provided by Essex Rescue while supporting this community emergency service.
The cost of the basic subscription plan is $50 per household. If a household subscribes to Essex Rescue and a member of that household receives ambulance services from Essex Rescue during the remainder of the 2023 calendar year, the squad will bill the patient’s insurance and there will be no other bill received by the patient for the ambulance costs. Essex Rescue will waive any denied coverage, co-pay or deductible amount for which the patient would otherwise be responsible.
A person may still be a subscriber even if they do not have health insurance coverage. Interested persons can request a subscription application be mailed to them by emailing info@essexrescue.org or complete the application and payment online at www.essexrescue.org.
Essex Rescue is a private, not-for-profit organization that is not affiliated with any municipality. Essex Rescue’s operational costs are covered in a variety of ways. The squad collects insurance reimbursements from the insurance companies of the patients served, receives funds through the annual subscription and fund drive, and gets annual contributions from each town covered.
"Essex Rescue is grateful for the generous support of the citizens in their service area," executive director Colleen Nesto stated in a press release.
The squad was the first ambulance service in Chittenden County to be licensed for paramedic level services and responds to over 2,700 9-1-1 calls each year.
For more information about the 2023 subscription drive, becoming a volunteer or learning more about our organization, please contact Nesto at 802-878-4859 ext. 2 or cnesto@essexrescue.org.
