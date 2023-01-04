ESSEX RESCUE — A letter written by the five municipalities served by Essex Rescue seeks to give the municipalities more transparency and influence over the emergency service’s budget and operations.
The drafted letter is a response to the rapidly increasing cost of Essex Rescue in the last two years and includes five conditions agreed upon by the municipalities.
The working group that wrote the letter was composed of selectboard members, city councilors, managers and administrators from Essex Town, Essex Junction, Jericho, Underhill and Westford. No member of Essex Rescue was part of the conversation or was aware it was happening.
“We feel we are doing the due diligence as the fiduciary body of this municipality,” Tracey Delphia, vice chair of the Essex Selectboard, said at the Jan. 3 meeting. “This is not a judgment call, this is not questioning your value, this is not meant to be adversarial, this is not an easy conversation.”
These conditions are an “ask” and the fulfillment of the budget request is not contingent on the requests being met, Town Manager Greg Duggan said.
The conditions are as follows:
We ask that Essex Rescue provide written quarterly financial reports to each member
municipality, starting on April 1, 2023
We ask that each member municipality have an option to place a voting member on the Essex Rescue Board of Directors by July 1, 2023
We ask that Essex Rescue conduct an independent financial audit, to be completed by July 1, 2023 and shared with the member municipalities
We ask that Essex Rescue conduct an independent operational assessment, to be completed by July 1, 2023 and shared with the member municipalities
The letter states the municipalities are satisfied with the services Essex Rescue provides, and the Selectboard reiterated this during its meeting. But all are concerned with the sharp cost increases.
Essex Rescue’s fiscal year 2023 requests were an 182% increase from previous years and its FY24 request is a 65% increase, $18 per capita for Essex Town.
“In no means was this [the letter] meant to be malicious against Essex Rescue, it was just meant to be ‘can we help,’” Selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence said. He and Town Manager Greg Duggan represented Essex Town on the working group.
Essex Rescue, however, did not find the creation of this letter to be collaborative.
“It was a little shocking to hear that there was a letter put together and collaboration that was outside of any communication with myself or our board,” executive director Colleen Ballard said during the meeting.
Ballard said they have been open to an audit, despite not being obligated by the State to submit one. The issue is the non-profit organization does not have the money to pay for an audit, so it would need to be paid for by the municipalities. Essex Rescue made this clear in its conversations with Underhill when it initially requested an audit.
“I would ask for more openness and candor and less demands of audits and expectations about organizational representation because we can answer most of these questions in a discussion,” said Peter Mutolo, president of the Essex Rescue board.
The Town’s finance director Dan Roy spoke up after Essex Rescue shared their thoughts on the audit to clarify an audit is performed to prove an organization's numbers are justifiable, accurate and a true representation of the functions occurring.
As the conversation continued, members of the public attending the Jan. 3 selectboard meeting felt a polarization in the room.
Lawrence spoke up to explain this isn’t just a Town of Essex matter. Should one of the five communities decide they no longer want Essex Rescue’s services, the four remaining communities would need to bear that additional financial burden.
“It’s not just us, it’s five other communities and we all have to agree,” Lawrence said.
Should one of the other four communities not sign the letter, it would no longer be a joint letter, Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said.
“I have a hard time seeing this go through five communities without getting the backlash,” Lawrence said.
The motion on the floor was whether the selectboard should approve Watts’ signature of the letter.
Selectboard member Dawn Hill Fleury moved that the selectboard should approve the signature with the understanding that the selectboard is open to further discussion. All members voted in favor.
Later in the meeting, the Selectboard approved the FY24 General Fund budget which includes the full amount requested by Essex Rescue. If one of the other four communities does not budget their full share of the funding, this will be an issue for the Town of Essex.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packet here.
