ESSEX RESCUE — Due to financial challenges and staffing issues Essex Rescue did not anticipate, it increased its budget request from the five municipalities it serves by more than $200,000.
Throughout the month of October, Essex Rescue director Colleen Ballard presented the new request and detailed reasoning behind the increase to the governing bodies of Essex Town, Essex Junction, Jericho, Underhill and Westford.
Ballard received a mix of apprehension and understanding from the five municipalities with Essex Junction and Westford acting more supportive and Essex Town, Jericho and Underhill acting more opposed.
The overall budget request of $542,970 is made up of the individual per capita requests of the five municipalities that receive service from Essex Rescue. Essex Town pays the largest amount of that value because it's the most populous municipality.
“To be blunt, [we’re] facing a pretty large tax rate increase for our residents and this [budget request] exacerbates that,” Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said during the Oct. 3 selectboard meeting.
Last year, Essex Rescue requested around $241,000 from the Town. This year, Essex Rescue is asking the Town for $207,072. While this is $33,000 less, the separation between Essex Town and Essex Junction caused the Town to lose 42% of its tax base, so Town residents will still be paying more.
“It’s a smaller number, but [there are] fewer people paying it,” Watts said.
The selectboard asked questions about staffing, if there could be a phasing plan for the budget instead of jumping directly to the current request, if Essex Rescue has considered combining with the fire department, specific questions on the average cost it incurs from each call and what the rescue department thinks the budget will be next year.
“It’s very difficult to be in this seat and not knowing that these problems are being exacerbated throughout the year and seeing you once a year with a 65% increase over last year…I hope I’m not coming across as adversarial, I just really want to understand what the drivers are,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia said.
During the presentation Ballard explained the variables influencing the cost are fewer volunteers and an increased call volume which adds pressure to the few remaining volunteers.
The presentation from Essex Recuse and questions from the selectboard lasted a little over an hour before Watts opened the meeting up to questions from the public. Mary Post was the first person to raise her hand over Zoom.
“I just want to say that I’m actually really annoyed at the way this whole thing has been going,” she said. “I think it’s important to grill people to find out where our tax money is going, but these EMS people do a huge, huge important job.”
Post expressed how upset she was with how much the selectboard was pressing Essex Rescue when she feels they do not do the same for the Essex Police Department, or offer the same financial scrutiny for Town employees.
“I just don’t like the attitude. I don’t think we appreciate them enough, and as far as I’m concerned I think we should just offer them what they’re asking,” Post said.
Ballard has received similar messages from community members who watched the presentations and were “quite appalled,” according to a Nov. 15 email from Ballard.
Since the presentation on Oct. 3, the selectboard has requested a copy of Essex Rescue’s fiscal year 2022-23 and FY23-24 budgets. Ballard said she was able to provide next year’s budget, but the following year's budget is still incomplete.
Ballard also felt disappointed in the conversations with Underhill and Jericho.
“They have been speaking with other ambulance services as to whether or not they’ll have them take over our service area,” Ballard said.
Underhill has asked Essex Rescue to undergo a financial audit to see where the money is going. While Essex Rescue is not obligated to do an audit as a non-profit, Ballard said she is happy to submit to one if Underhill pays for it.
“It's unfortunate, after providing almost 51 years of service to these communities [for whom] we have kept our rates as low as we possibly could for as long as we could, that they don't see the value in what we've tried to do,” Ballard said.
During her presentation with the Essex Junction City Council, Ballard was met with a different attitude than other governing bodies.
“I feel that they expressed far more appreciation and understanding than the other selectboards. Their questioning was surrounded by concern and not an interrogation. I felt as though they really wanted to be part of the solution and support our success and not just scrutinize our financial position,” Ballard stated in an email to the Reporter.
The council said they had anticipated another larger budgetary ask, but were not expecting it to be double what was projected. City Council President Andrew Brown suggested the board appoint someone from the City to the Essex Rescue board to ensure the finances are going strong.
“We need emergency medical services. Whether it’s somebody falling and not being able to get up, somebody having a cardiac arrest. In a true medical emergency, somebody needs to go when 911 is called. That’s in my mind the basic level of support our community needs to provide,” Brown said during an Oct. 12 city council meeting.
Ballard presented to Westford on Oct. 27 and found them to be the most supportive by appreciating her presentation despite being the smallest portion of Essex Rescue’s call volume.
“They related to the current economy and that our service is a value and not one they want to lose,” Ballard stated in an email to the Reporter. “There is no issue on Westford’s end.”
Essex Rescue is doing the best they can and wish they weren’t in this situation, Ballard said.
“I know they're big jumps,” Ballard said. “I can't do anything about the way things were handled prior to me. Nor can the towns fix any of the decisions they've made that have affected our call volume.”
Ballard's funding request will be considered by town and city officials in the coming months, as they finalize their municipal budgets. The Town of Essex selectboard held its first fiscal year 2024 work session on Nov. 8.
