The Essex Reporter is seeking freelance reporters and photographers to cover fall, winter and spring sports at Essex High School.
Interested candidates should:
Own their own camera and computer equipment
Be prepared to write 300-500 word recaps of Essex High School games as well as student and coach profiles
Have a valid driver’s license
Be able to communicate with athletes and coaches in a friendly and respectful manner
This freelance position requires evenings and weekends, but there’s flexibility in days of coverage.
“This is a great way to get out in the community, recognize our local athletes and get paid to do something you love,” managing editor Bridget Higdon said.
Interested freelancers should reach out to Bridget at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com for more details.
Expanding our sports coverage
In addition to working with talented local freelancers, the Reporter is partnering with Lede AI to deliver fan-driven high school sports results to our readers.
Lede AI was developed in the newsroom of Richland Source, a community news organization in North Central Ohio. It’s an innovation that came from the bottom-up, designed in a newsroom to fit coverage needs.
Lede AI gets its data from Scorestream, an app that puts the ability to update high school sports scores and stats in the hands of the fans who are at the game. Each real-time update goes through a patented algorithm that checks for accuracy.
Lede AI then takes that data and turns it into an article written using language from real sports reporters.
“The stories we produce through Lede AI are focused on what people are searching for in the minutes after a game ends, which is the result. We deliver a concise, readable summary faster than anyone else,” said Larry Phillips, managing editor of Richland Source.
In order for this partnership to work, we need your help. Essex Hornets fans can download the ScoreStream app and report game results and stats.
One of the factors in Lede AI’s algorithm is how many fans are following a game and participating in the scorekeeping. More fans = more confidence = heightened accuracy = more game coverage.
At the Reporter, we see this as a way to provide the sports coverage readers want in a way that frees up our staff of journalists to do what their best at — covering town selectboard and city council meetings, interviewing community members and photographing local events.
“I’m excited to use this combined approach to bring sports to the Reporter in this new way,” Higdon said.
