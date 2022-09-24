ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Here is a selection of incidents responded to by the Essex Police Department last week.
Monday, Sept.12
12:24 a.m. Welfare check (Lincoln Street)
7:25 a.m. Directed patrol (Lincoln Street / North Street)
11:59 a.m. Juvenile problem (Essex Way)
2:36 p.m. Larceny - Retail theft (Park Street)
4:16 p.m. DUI (Maple Street)
7:25 p.m. Unlawful mischief / Vandalism (Educational Drive)
Tuesday, Sept. 13
7:11 a.m. Alarm (Main Street)
9:28 a.m. Background investigation (Maple Street)
9:38 a.m. Assist - K9 (New England Drive)
2:32 p.m. Citizen dispute (Educational Drive)
3:19 p.m. Animal problem (Central Street)
11:55 p.m. Traffic stop (I-289 Exit 12)
Wednesday, Sept. 14
10:13 a.m. Traffic stop (Colchester Road/Gardenside Lane)
10:25 a.m. Court order violation (Main Street)
11:16 a.m. Fraud (Commonwealth Avenue)
11:30 a.m. Assist - K9 (New England Drive)
6:07 p.m. Suspicious person (Franklin Street)
8:52 p.m. Traffic hazard (Fort Parkway/Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, Sept. 15
8:27 a.m. Accident - Damage (River Street)
9:37 a.m. Trespassing (Old Colchester Road)
1:12 p.m. Intoxicated person (Park Street)
1:45 p.m. Found/lost property (School Street)
5:11 p.m. Medical incident (S. Hill Road)
9:07 p.m. Juvenile - Runaway (Towers Road)
Friday, Sept. 16
2:01 a.m. Disturbance - Family (Pearl Street)
7:05 a.m. Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Bypass)
8:36 a.m. Background investigation (Maple Street)
12 p.m. Welfare Check (Oakwood Lane)
6:50 p.m. Foot patrol (Educational Drive)
7:12 p.m. 911 Hang Up (Birch Lane)
Saturday, Sept. 17
12:05 a.m. Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
2:09 a.m. Assist - K9 (River Road)
3:35 p.m. Assault (Pearl Street)
6:10 p.m. Threatening/Harassment (Pearl Street)
7:41 p.m. Fireworks (Mansfield Avenue)
10:17 p.m. Alarm (Hawthorn Circle)
Sunday, Sept. 18
4:52 a.m. Assist - Agency (Pearl Street)
8 a.m. Traffic hazard (River Road / Sand Hill Road)
11:17 a.m. Larceny - from vehicle (Southdown Court)
4:55 p.m. Fireworks (Winterlane Circle)
7:32 p.m. Citizen dispute (Main Street)
9:07 p.m. Noise disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
