ESSEX — Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Adjunct General of the Vermont National Guard, recently presented Chief Ron Hoague of the Essex Police the Department the Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.
The award recognizes supervisors and bosses nominated by a guardsman or reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator.
Chief Hoague was nominated for this award by his service member employee, Specialist Justin Lindor.
SPC Lindor is a member of C Troop 1-172nd Cavalary, VT Army National Guard.
