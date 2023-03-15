ESSEX TOWN — Essex’s own Full Circle Gardens was awarded the Vermont Nursery and Landscaping Association’s Retailer of the Year for 2022. The local plant nursery specializes in sustainably-grown native and pollinator-friendly perennials.
The nursery has been in business on Brigham Hill Road for 13 years. Recipients of this award must be nominated by peers and voted on by the Vermont Nursery and Landscaping Association’s board of directors.
“[Full Circle Gardens is] known for their commitment to growing on site native perennials and landscape favorites. As well, Full Circle Gardens is known for their customer service and plant education,” Sarah Salatino, owner of Full Circle Gardens, told the Reporter.
Aaron Smith of S&D Landscapes of Essex was awarded the VNLA Young Nursery Professional of the year for 2022. Recipients for this award must have demonstrated excellence in their horticulture profession and be under 40 years old.
Since obtaining full ownership in 2008, Smith has grown his business into a year-round operation focused on landscape design, installation and maintenance including stone work, and a snow blowing and plowing service in the winter to commercial and private property owners.
Read more about the Vermont Nursery and Landscaping Association and the resources it offers here.
