EMS Matt Bristol
EWSD — Matt Bristol, a physical education teacher at Essex Middle School has been named a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four winners at the middle school level.

The SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year is a top honor for educators in the East Coast. Bristol is now eligible for national teacher of the year.

