BURLINGTON — Essex resident Mack Meredith was arrested near the Five Corners intersection for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in the Burlington downtown area May 31.
Meredith is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His arraignment is currently set for June 1.
The Burlington Police Department initially responded at 12:51 p.m. to the gunfire incident, which first reports said happened near Bank Street and South Winooski Avenue. The first reports were primarily “ear witnesses,” as no one saw the gunfire, but they heard it.
Officers canvassed the area for physical evidence of firearms being discharged such as injured parties, shell casings, bullets or impact sites. They did not discover any evidence until later reviewing surveillance footage, discovering a gas powered bike impacted by the bullet.
BPD was then able to connect with the owner of the bike, who yesterday the police believed to be a victim or witness of the crime, after sending out a press release May 31 asking the owner to contact the department.
After speaking with the owner, BPD detectives were able to identify and track Meredith. Then Essex PD assisted BPD in locating and arresting Meredith in the area of the Fire Corners at 7:20 p.m.
“The Burlington Police Department would like to thank Essex PD, Swanton PD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their assistance with this investigation,” the Burlington Police Department June 1 press release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 540-2326.
