BURLINGTON — Amanda Krause of Essex Junction was arrested by Burlington Police April 27 along with Cody Blackmer of Burlington. Upon arrest, drug evidence was seized, along with multiple guns, one of which was stolen.
The arrest took place when the Burlington Police Department Drug Unit and the Emergency Response Unit conducted a search warrant at the North Avenue Cooperative.
Krause was taken into custody. Prior to the April 27 arrest, she had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for prior charges of identity theft, false pretenses and aiding in the commission of a burglary.
Blackmer was taken into custody for selling fentanyl. He also had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a prior charge of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent.
Krause will be arraigned today, May 1, in the Vermont Superior Court: Chittenden Criminal Division. Blackmer was arraigned and held without bail April 28.
