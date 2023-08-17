ESSEX JUNCTION — In an effort to raise money for the costs of his travel basketball team, Mason McCaffery has set up a cotton candy stand, adding a unique spin to typical street-side child-run fundraising ventures.
McCaffery is going into seventh grade at Albert D. Lawton Intermediate and this will be his first year playing for the Ameture Athletic Union basketball team, though he has been playing the sport since he was eight years-old.
“We want to raise money for my AAU basketball, because it can be a lot with traveling and my jersey and uniform costs a lot [so] that's why I'm doing this,” McCaffery said.
Since opening the stand on 7 Cherokee Avenue earlier this August, McCaffery has served around 75 people, some of whom were family and friends he wasn’t expecting to see.
“I do Ninja Warrior, and I have coaches who teach me how to do ninja stuff and one of them came yesterday that I was not expecting for a while,” McCaffery said.
The stand has a wide variety of cotton candy and snow cone flavors, with the most popular being root beer, blue raspberry and maple.
The equipment and flavors were materials the McCaffery family already owned, so Mason decided to put them to use for his fundraising.
So far, McCaffery has raised nearly $300.
“He's had people reach out asking to donate, but they're not able to actually come and purchase something per se or get something for their donation, but they've wanted to support and which is really neat,” said Amy McCaffery, Mason’s mom.
Those who would like a snowcone or an order of cotton candy can stay tuned on the Essex Community Facebook page for updated times of when the stand will be open next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.