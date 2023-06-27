EWSD — Center for Technology Essex junior Alex Bergeron of Essex Junction and senior Brennan Militello of Shelburne won the gold medal at the SkillsUSA championships June 23 in Atlanta for 3D Visualization & Animation.
The SkillsUSA, also known as career competition events, is an organization partnering students, teachers and industry workers together in an effort to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization serves over 330,000 students and instructors annually.
“Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success,” the website states.
Bergeron and Militello are both students in the Computer Animation & Web Design Program at CTE. For the June 23 competition the two young animators received a prompt of “a ball and a light” and had seven hours to create a finished 3D animation form scratch.
“They received numerous compliments at the competition debrief regarding how they chose to handle the prompt, secondary action, anticipation and so forth,” A June 26 news alert to the Reporter stated.
Militello will be attending Ringling College of Art and Design in the fall to study Computer Animation and Bergeron will be returning to the Computer Animation program at CTE for his senior year.
