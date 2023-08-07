ESSEX JUNCTION — After more than a decade, the Public Works Department said goodbye to a piece of machinery beloved by many throughout the City of Essex Junction: The Super Sucker 5000.
The infamous cleaning truck’s legal name is “Vac-Con Combo Sewer Cleaner,” but it’s better known by the nickname public works superintendent Rick Jones gave it during a board meeting many years ago — the exact date of which he can’t remember.
“It just took off like wildfire,” Jones said about a nickname so notorious it’s been used in official memorandums.
Seeing the Super Sucker 5000 on its commute instilled excitement and joy in a lot of Essex Junction residents, leading to many posts in the City of Essex Junction Facebook group.
Then its lifespan started coming to an end.
“The [Super Sucker 5000] was getting older,” Jones said. “We wanted a little bit of a bigger one for more capacity and for down the road the next trade in is going to be worthwhile.”
The sewer cleaning truck worked through thousands of feet of sewer lines, five presidential elections and one pandemic, during which it was at the height of its career.
“For five weeks that machine ran for eight hours, and it did every single line in the [then] Village,” said Ron Bundy, a wastewater operator for the City.
This amount of work for the SS5000 was unprecedented, with its set routes typically done on a schedule of every five years.
“I’m basically the main operator of it, and I take a lot of pride in that,” Bundy said. “It’s going to be a sad day when it drives out of here.”
In all their years together, he and the SS5000 have developed a special bond, Jones said to the Reporter.
The Super Sucker 7000 is the new official combination sewer cleaning truck for the City a year after the contract bids were made public at a May 26, 2022 Selectboard meeting.
“I’ll say the new truck, I ran it in the last couple days and it’s a pretty amazing tool,” Bundy said.
The new truck is much larger with more capacity to aid the city, and more likely to be spotted out and about by residents.
With the new machines side by side for one of the first and last times, the well worn tires and hose of the 5000 show a promising future of hard work for the new and shiny 7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.