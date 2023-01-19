ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard held its first of two public hearings for the financial year 2024 budget on Tuesday and only two community members spoke up – despite the 22% tax increase. Only one of the speakers lives in the Town.
The proposed budget that will be put before voters on March 7 is $15,401.52. The tax increase from this proposed budget would result in a $340 increase on the average Essex home.
The FY24 budget is unprecedented territory for the Selectboard and Town staff, who have never created a budget without now-City of Essex Junction residents contributing to the tax base.
Brett Gaskill, the second of the two speakers, sat at the mic to ask if the taxes were going up $700. Chair Andy Watts quickly replied “no,” and explained 2007 home values were used to determine the average household tax increase.
“I’m not worried about the value of my home,” Gaskill said. “I’m worried about the value of the money that you’re digging out of everybody's pockets.”
Gaskill does not live in the Town of Essex, according to a 2020 St. Albans Messenger article when he ran for the Chittenden-8-2 House District, which represented the then-village of Essex Junction.
Gaskill was upset, thinking he'd be affected by the Town's large tax increase on top of inflation rates that are affecting other necessities such as gas.
“You guys seem to pass these things with very flippantly suggesting ‘It’s no big deal,'” he said.
The Jan. 17 public hearing followed six selectboard meetings where public comment during the creation of the budget was available since the first budget work session held Nov. 4.
Town Manager Greg Duggan and Finance Director Dan Roy also hosted coffee talks for concerns about the budget that were held outside of Selectboard meeting times.
The FY24 budget is 7.6% smaller than the FY23 budget, but due to the loss of 41% of the Town’s tax base in the separation, the Town will face a higher than normal tax rate increase this year in order to maintain its services.
As a resident of the now-separated City of Essex Junction, Gaskill will not need to pay the Town taxes and he will not be able to vote on them.
“I just want to say on behalf of all the people that aren’t here, you’re doing a tremendous injustice to the people of this community,” he said to the Selectboard.
To find out if you live in the City or the Town, search your address in this interactive map.
Gaskill stood to leave the room and Watts turned the discussion over to board comment. Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin immediately spoke up to say he doesn’t think the budget is big enough.
Chamberlin said he feels $340 is a dollar a day and the proposed budget is “cut too close to the bone.”
“We don’t have a lot of people that are coming in and saying that the increase is too much, so I just think you really should consider putting a little bit more into the budget,” Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin’s concerns for the budget being too slim have been voiced in previous board meetings and no other Selectboard members have supported his opinion.
In addition to the Town losing 41% of its tax base due to separation from the City, Town Manager Greg Duggan said the budget is also being affected this year by inflation.
“[We’re] also dealing with a lot of inflation…which has affected everything from contracts to supplies to gasoline, heating everything,” he said.
Health insurance premiums are also increasing by about 20% this year which has contributed to the increased budget. The premiums are set by the Green Mountain Care board and each insurance provider has seen the increase.
The second and final public hearing for the FY24 General Budget is Jan. 24. Once the hearing is concluded the budget will be finalized and no longer up for debate, just a yes or no vote on the Town Meeting Day ballots.
Community members who would like to know their home value to determine exactly how they will be affected by the tax increase should read out to the Assessor's office and not Zillow, Duggan said.
Find the FY24 budget here.
This story was updated to include new information on which municipalities one of the sources lives in Jan. 20 at 10:46 a.m.
(1) comment
I thought Brett Gaskill lived in the village, now-city? Why is he complaining about town taxes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.